Springfield man accused of holding woman at gunpoint during argument

Steven Tygart.
Steven Tygart.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man faces criminal charges after being accused of holding a woman at gunpoint during an argument.

Steven Tygart, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping (inflicting injury and terrorizing), unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault.

According to court documents, Tygart asked the victim to meet him Monday at his home in the 3900 block of Jonathan Avenue. Then, he confronted the victim about cheating on him, saying he placed a GPS tracker in the victim’s phone to track her activity.

Per court documents, the woman admitted to cheating. Then, Tygart started yelling and pointed a gun at her for 15 minutes, asking her to tell him of her activity with another man.

According to court documents, Tygart said he was going to show her his “criminal activities side,” and threatened to kill the victim and family members. He told the woman she could leave, but had “his people” place a bomb in her vehicle. He later admitted that he made a joke over the bomb in the vehicle.

The victim was allowed to get some belongings from her home and go to work the next day. Authorities were then advised of the situation, which led to Tygart’s arrest Tuesday.

In a follow-up interview, the victims says she suffered a bruise on back of neck during argument.

Tygart has been booked into the Greene County Jail. The Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident.

