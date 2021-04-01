Advertisement

Springfield prepares to move into next phase in ‘Road to Recovery’, city council voting Monday

Springfield City Council
Springfield City Council(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council decided it will vote on a one-reading emergency ordinance at the Monday, April 5, meeting. If the ordinance is approved, Springfield will move into the next phase in its recovery plan later this month, on April 16.

Mayor Ken McClure says this is one step closer to a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am incredibly optimistic but at the same time I encourage our community, let’s stay the course and see this through,” Mayor McClure says. “We are so close.”

The yellow phase has three thresholds:

  • Under 40 new COVID-19 cases per day
  • Under 50 individuals hospitalized in COVID-19 isolation
  • 25% of the population 16 and older fully vaccinated

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s acting health director Katie Towns says two of the three thresholds must be met to consider lifting restrictions.

“We’ve actually already met the 28 day threshold we established which primarily is attributed to the case counts and the hospitalizations being under the thresholds within that yellow phase,” Towns says.

Towns says nearly 17% of the community is fully vaccinated but that isn’t as high as the health department hoped for.

“We have started to see some opportunities go unfilled and that’s concerning,” Towns says.

Towns anticipates meeting the vaccine threshold by April 16.

“We have all of that supply that is going into arms currently that will factor into us moving toward that 25% threshold plus that big event on April 8th and 9th where we plan to vaccinate 10,000 people,” Towns says.

Towns says at the mega vaccination event next week at Missouri State, she anticipates about 3%- to-4% of the community will be vaccinated.

The yellow phase in the road to recovery will remove occupancy restrictions but continue masking. When it comes to mass gatherings, the maximum capacity is 500 people but if the space has enough square footage, that number can be increased.

Mayor McClure says he’s still urging caution but this will allow more people to support local business.

“We’re hoping that this will continue to help our businesses grow back to where they were prior to the pandemic and take the appropriate steps and I think that it will be,” Mayor McClure says.

Mayor McClure says this is considered an emergency ordinance so it can be done in one reading.

The current ordinance is set to expire on April 9 but if city council approves the new one on Monday, it will keep current guidelines in place until April 16.

