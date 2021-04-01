Springfield Public Schools names two new principals for the 2021-2022 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Just a few weeks after announcing a new superintendent, Springfield Public Schools is welcoming a new principal to Central High School.

Jeremy Brown is coming from Scott, Arkansas where he currently is the principal and athletic director for Scott Charter School. His first day at Central High School will be July 1st.

Brown attended the University of Missouri Saint-Louis, received a Master of Science in Education from Arkansas State University. He’s currently pursuing a doctorate in school leadership from Arkansas Tech University.

Brown has had a passion for education since he was younger because several members of his family including his parents and wife are educators.

He is ready for his new role and his three goals going into next school year are empower, motivate and inspire. Brown wants to inspire every student to make them feel welcomed and provide a culture of excellence in every aspect within Central High School and the school district.

“I just plan to bring a culture of pride in which they currently have,” said Brown. “I’m looking forward to being a passionate learner and having a growth mindset and instilling that amongst our teachers and staff members and our students to continue to maintain the overall success of Central High School.”

A fun fact about Brown is that he spent three years as a professional baseball player in the minor league system for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Just ten minutes up the road at Truman Elementary they’re getting a new principal.

Dr. Sara Shevchuk is the principal at McGregor Elementary where she’s been for the past 10 years. The Truman principal, Dr. Joellyn Travis is retiring after 26 years in education.

Shevchuk is excited for her new role but will miss her time at McGregor.

“I look forward to working with the community at Truman and understanding their partners in education and their PTA. Working with their staff just to make sure we’re a community and we have our students first at heart,” said Shevchuk.

Both Shevchuk and Brown will start their new roles on July 1st. New superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan from the Houston Independent School District will also start her job on July 1st.

