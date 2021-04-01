Advertisement

The city of Branson launches new “Report a Road” program to keep streets clean and safe

Branson residents are now only one click away from reporting a problem to city leaders.
Branson residents are now only one click away from reporting a problem to city leaders.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Branson, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Branson are only a click away from reporting a problem.

Branson Public Works and Engineering Director Keith Francis says this new online program will help the city keep up with the increased maintenance requests.

”We can track everything, it’ll will be entered into a spreadsheet automatically when they report it,” Francis said.

Francis said the reports can be for any issues the public thinks needs addressed.

“Such as mowing for example, weeds too tall, a dead animal, pot holes, street repairs, or signals out,” Francis said.

He said in less than 24 hours the city has already received over 40 responses online.

”So it’s working it’s doing what it’s supposed to and we’re already looking at some of our issues and our problems and this will help with some of our staffing concerns too,” Francis said.

Branson resident, Brett Cornwell said the new program could be helpful after hours specifically.

”When you can’t get a hold of the city office you can just leave a message that way and it’ll help it get back to them sooner,” Cornwell said.

Alderman Julia King said although her trash pickup initiative is separate from the program, the two do go hand in hand.

”If we look at that registry of what’s been reported and we notice that there’s multiple reports targeting a certain area or certain street then we know the next time we plan our litter pickup event that’s where we’re going to focus on so it definitely ties in,” King said.

The “Report a Road” survey can be accessed here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Zachariah L. Moore, 22
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating
Police are investigating shots fired into a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night.
Police investigate shots fired into vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night
Today is the coolest day of the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool today with an Easter weekend warm-up

Latest News

Day 2 in shaken-baby trial against Republic, Mo. daycare operator focuses on child’s injuries
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 200+ cases
Springfield City Council
Springfield prepares to move into next phase in ‘Road to Recovery’, city council voting Monday
Steven Tygart.
Springfield man accused of holding woman at gunpoint during argument