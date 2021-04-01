The city of Branson launches new “Report a Road” program to keep streets clean and safe

Branson, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Branson are only a click away from reporting a problem.

Branson Public Works and Engineering Director Keith Francis says this new online program will help the city keep up with the increased maintenance requests.

”We can track everything, it’ll will be entered into a spreadsheet automatically when they report it,” Francis said.

Francis said the reports can be for any issues the public thinks needs addressed.

“Such as mowing for example, weeds too tall, a dead animal, pot holes, street repairs, or signals out,” Francis said.

He said in less than 24 hours the city has already received over 40 responses online.

”So it’s working it’s doing what it’s supposed to and we’re already looking at some of our issues and our problems and this will help with some of our staffing concerns too,” Francis said.

Branson resident, Brett Cornwell said the new program could be helpful after hours specifically.

”When you can’t get a hold of the city office you can just leave a message that way and it’ll help it get back to them sooner,” Cornwell said.

Alderman Julia King said although her trash pickup initiative is separate from the program, the two do go hand in hand.

”If we look at that registry of what’s been reported and we notice that there’s multiple reports targeting a certain area or certain street then we know the next time we plan our litter pickup event that’s where we’re going to focus on so it definitely ties in,” King said.

The “Report a Road” survey can be accessed here.

