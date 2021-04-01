Advertisement

Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark brands, are displayed at a store in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Some household supplies are expected to cost more at the grocery store in the coming months because of market impacts.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes popular brands Huggies, Kleenex and Pull-Ups, announced Wednesday it plans to increase prices in its baby and child care, adult care and Scott Bathroom tissue businesses.

The Texas-based corporation said the increases will take effect in late June because of “significant commodity cost inflation.”

While Kimberly-Clark didn’t list all brands affected by the price hike, it did say net selling prices will increase “across a majority of its North America consumer products business.”

Other brands Kimberly-Clark manufactures include Poise, Cottonelle, Depend and Viva.

Customers can expect price percentage increases ranging from the mid-to-high single digits.

