FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hopping into great weather for the Easter weekend

High pressure continues to build, you know what this means, EGG-cellent weather for the Easter weekend. While the day starts with frost potential for counties south of I-44 and east of hwy-65 that frost will give way to warmer afternoon temps.

Temperatures today warm to the upper 60s with lots of sunshine. There are elevated fire weather conditions because of the gusty wind and lack of humidity. While no active Red Flag Warnings are in effect, practice caution if you’re working on gardening chores and avoid burning if you can.

Upper 60s today (KYTV)

We will stick with the clear skies tonight with temperatures only dropping to the mid-40s. Comfortable overall. Easter Sunday plan for a southwest wind up around 5-10mph with gusts around 20mph. High temperatures Easter Sunday reach the low 70s with more sunshine.

Egg-cellent Easter weather (KYTV)

We’ll have no shortage of sunshine to start the work week. 70s can be expected Monday and Tuesday.

Moisture will gradually start to build across southwest Missouri and Arkansas as surface low pressure develops near the plains. An upper-level trough will bring this low pressure and the surface cold front into our area during the afternoon Wednesday, and we’ll have rain chances late Tuesday night through early Thursday. Given the instability and us being in a region of favorable upper-level atmosphere support, there is the possibility some of these storms may be on the stronger end. Wednesday through Thursday will need to be monitored closely. As for rainfall accumulations with this, somewhere around a quarter inch to a half inch.

Rain and thunderstorms Wednesday (KYTV)

Other than the rain Wednesday, the rest of the week is looking dry. We have several warm days ahead of us with plenty of opportunities for the outdoors.