Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hopping into great weather for the Easter weekend

Sunshine with warm south winds
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure continues to build, you know what this means, EGG-cellent weather for the Easter weekend. While the day starts with frost potential for counties south of I-44 and east of hwy-65 that frost will give way to warmer afternoon temps.

Temperatures today warm to the upper 60s with lots of sunshine. There are elevated fire weather conditions because of the gusty wind and lack of humidity. While no active Red Flag Warnings are in effect, practice caution if you’re working on gardening chores and avoid burning if you can.

Upper 60s today
Upper 60s today(KYTV)

We will stick with the clear skies tonight with temperatures only dropping to the mid-40s. Comfortable overall. Easter Sunday plan for a southwest wind up around 5-10mph with gusts around 20mph. High temperatures Easter Sunday reach the low 70s with more sunshine.

Egg-cellent Easter weather
Egg-cellent Easter weather(KYTV)

We’ll have no shortage of sunshine to start the work week. 70s can be expected Monday and Tuesday.

Moisture will gradually start to build across southwest Missouri and Arkansas as surface low pressure develops near the plains. An upper-level trough will bring this low pressure and the surface cold front into our area during the afternoon Wednesday, and we’ll have rain chances late Tuesday night through early Thursday. Given the instability and us being in a region of favorable upper-level atmosphere support, there is the possibility some of these storms may be on the stronger end. Wednesday through Thursday will need to be monitored closely. As for rainfall accumulations with this, somewhere around a quarter inch to a half inch.

Rain and thunderstorms Wednesday
Rain and thunderstorms Wednesday(KYTV)

Other than the rain Wednesday, the rest of the week is looking dry. We have several warm days ahead of us with plenty of opportunities for the outdoors.

A few dry days ahead before rain moves in
A few dry days ahead before rain moves in(KYTV)

Most Read

The Ozark Police Department is looking for this vehicle in connection to a possible kidnapping...
Ozark, Mo. police investigate possible kidnapping Friday, looking for vehicle
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
Health leaders confirm COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) from Greene County resident

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the...
Arkansas’ active virus cases, hospitalizations decrease
Lining the highway, you’ll see all kinds of trash, but thanks to Ozarks Trash Bashers, you’ll...
Clean Green Springfield “Point of Pride” event is Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Hopping into great weather for the Easter Weekend
Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Laclede County Sheriff discusses new clues in homicide investigation