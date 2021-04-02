Advertisement

Greene County awards $275K in early weeks of emergency rental assistance program

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County and several partner agencies have awarded more than $275,000 through the emergency rental assistance program to help residents struggling to pay rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ERA program began in mid-March. Other agencies helping with the program include Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), Consumer Credit Counseling Services, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Council of Churches of the Ozarks and The Salvation Army.

Collectively, leaders have received more than 2,700 calls inquiring about ERA. Among those calls:

  • 999 (direct calls and agency call-backs) were screened for eligibility.
  • 577 appointments were booked according to each partner agency procedure.
  • Of 187 completed appointments, 143 have finalized information from landlords and utility companies.
  • 140 have award amounts determined and the remaining three are being evaluated.

To date, the program has awarded more than $275,000.

“The numbers we are seeing with this program highlight just how much Greene County residents have been impacted by COVID-19 and the necessity for assistance,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “The Commission applauds the ongoing work of our community partners with this effort.”

Due to the high volume of interest in this program and requests for appointments, the county asks potential applicants to choose one organization to work with and to be patient with the process. CLICK HERE to learn more about that process.

Greene County’s emergency rental assistance program is funded in part by the second federal $900 billion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress last December. The county received nearly received $9 million to distribute to the community, per federal guidelines.

