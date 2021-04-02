Health leaders confirm COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) from Greene County resident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County resident has tested positive for a COVID-19 variant.

The resident tested positive for UK variant B.1.1.7 in a sample from the beginning of March, according to an announcement Friday from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The sample had been randomly selected by the Center for Disease Control as part of its genomic surveillance program. Health leaders say the patient had not traveled domestically nor internationally.

A COVID-19 variant has one or more mutations that differentiate it from other variants in circulation. Multiple variants have been documented in the United States.

The B.1.1.7 variant is classified as a variant of concern by the CDC. It is up to 50% more transmissible, and there is also evidence of more severe disease based on hospitalizations and case

“We knew that it was only a matter of time before we located the variant in our community,” said Acting Health Director Katie Towns. “We will stay vigilant and watch closely the indicators we are using to monitor the situation currently, including case counts and hospitalizations. Disease will spread as we move toward removing occupancy limitations and now that we have evidence that this variant is in our community, it makes it more important than ever for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and protect against the severity of illness associated with the variant.”

The only other such B.1.1.7 variant in Missouri was reported in February and identified from a Marion County resident.

SGCHD offers the following recommendations to combat the spread of COVID-19 variants:

-Wearing a mask

-Watching your distance

-Washing your hands

-Getting vaccinated

