Hundreds sign up for Clean Green Springfield Initiative

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 500 people have signed up to participate in the Clean Green Springfield Initiative.

The initiative aims to help clean up the city over the course of the next two months. There are a variety of activities for the initiative, ranging from stream and roadway clean-ups to beautification events.

Organizers say clean neighborhoods are important for community pride while also being good for mother nature.

“What we have in our streets and in our neighborhoods ultimately ends up washing into our waterways. Our streams and our rivers. We’re here in the Ozarks and people enjoy those recreation areas and if we don’t take care of them if we don’t clean up up stream it’s not going to be very pretty downstream,” said Kristen Millan, Springfield Communications Coordinator.

If you’d still like to sign-up to help, CLICK HERE for information.

