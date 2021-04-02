Judge deciding case against Republic, Mo. babysitter, accused of shaking infant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge will soon decide the case against a Republic, Mo. babysitter, accused of abuse or neglect of a child for shaking an infant four years ago.

Closing arguments ended before noon in the case against Samantha Dillbeck in a Greene County Courtroom.

The prosecution argued Dillbeck, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, was stressed, and though she didn’t mean to cause harm, shook baby Grayson. They point to highly specific injuries to his eyes and brain three doctors agree had to be caused by shaking. They argued Dillbeck’s story Grayson fell backward on a carpeted surface is inconsistent with the injuries he suffered that day. They call her testimony self-serving and subjective. And say she is lying. They ruled out other medical disorders that could have caused the symptoms, and insist Dillbeck shook Grayson.

The defense says Samantha Dillbeck loved Grayson like her own son, and that there were no signs she was stressed that day. They claim it was her daughter’s fourth birthday, and a good day. They say Grayson was not a healthy child and had old bleeding on the brain, which they say the prosecution trying to avoid talking about. A doctor testified for the defense, claiming there are other possibilities for Grayson’s injuries, and that falling on the carpet could have exacerbated previous injuries. And they point to a picture of Grayson sitting on the floor next to another baby only six-or-seven minutes before the 911 call, where he was fine. The defense says there is a reasonable doubt all over this case.

Judge Calvin Holden will make a judgement in the case. He did not give a timetable for a verdict.

