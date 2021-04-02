Advertisement

Kansas City Royals outslug Texas Rangers, win 14-10 in wild home opener

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Michael A. Taylor homered, drove in three runs and threw out two players at the plate from center field, leading the Kansas City Royals past the Texas Rangers 14-10 in a wild season opener Thursday.

Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. The first seven Rangers batters reached safely — on six hits and a walk — but Kansas City roared back with the help of home runs from Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield.

Taylor, who spent his first seven seasons with Washington, had three hits and three RBIs in a do-it-all debut for the Royals. Kyle Isbel had three hits and two RBIs in his first major league game. Merrifield also got three hits, scored twice and knocked in two.

Kansas City set a club record for runs on opening day, surpassing its previous high of 11 in 1979, as both pitching staffs struggled. The teams combined for 30 hits, 17 walks, 14 pitchers, 26 runners left on and 402 total pitches.

Carlos Hernandez earned his first career win, and Wade Davis struck out two batters for a save in his return to the Royals.

Kyle Cody took the loss.

