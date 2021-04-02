Laclede County voters to decide if half-cent sales tax should be renewed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians will be voting on many local issues in Tuesday’s election. Laclede County residents will be deciding if they want to continue with a half-cent sales tax known as the county development tax.

This money helps pay for law enforcement, emergency management, county roads, and other county services. County leaders say the tax brings in around $2.5 million per year.

This is not a new tax or an increase to an existing tax. Voters originally passed this tax in 2004, and it was renewed in 2008 and 2013.

“Our budget relies on a sales tax, whether it’s the general revenue or half-cent sales-tax. We have a 3/16 law enforcement sales tax, and this is a half-cent. We have one of the lowest sales tax rates of many the counties here in Southwest Missouri, so without this it would really put a strain on our budget,” said Randy Angst Laclede County Commissioner.

If this doesn’t pass, then it can be placed on the ballot for 2022.

CLICK HERE for sample ballots in the April 2021 election.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.