Ozark, Mo. police investigate possible kidnapping Friday, looking for vehicle

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping Friday afternoon and asks for the public’s help with information in the investigation.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of W. James River Road in Ozark around 3 p.m. after reports of a possible abduction/kidnapping in progress.

Witnesses in the area say a light blue Dodge Durango SUV was involved in the incident. The vehicle was described as late model with dark wheels, black tinted windows and an unknown license plate. It left the Ozark area southbound at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses say a girl was screaming “I have been kidnapped” out of the back window as it left the area. The victim was described as a white girl with red or strawberry blond hair between the ages of 8 and 13 years old

Additional details are limited and no surveillance photos are available yet. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Ozark Police Department immediately at 417- 581-6600.

