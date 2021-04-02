Save your ticks! Missouri team is collecting samples for tick research

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s not a matter of if you find a tick on yourself, but when. Instead of flushing the tick down the toilet or burning it after removal, the Missouri Department of Conservation asks you to keep it.

Ticks can be found just about anywhere in Missouri. They love wood brush and greenery, but you can also get ticks while mowing your lawn. Missouri is home to 14 species of ticks, including the common lone star tick, American dog tick, and deer tick.

A.T. Still University in Kirksville, MO is partnering up with the Missouri Department of Conservation for a two-year study on ticks.

If you find a tick while walking in the woods, you are asked to mail it to the university for their research project. Ticks hang out on the edges of leaves and brush, jumping onto people and pets.

Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said, “They usually crawl to a snug place, like a beltline or sock line or something warm. They get their blood meal and drop off.”

Long pants and a good bug spray can keep them off, but sometimes they bite. Swelling is often the first sign of a tick bite.

Neal DeWoody, the Coordinator of Infection Prevention for CoxHealth, said, “You get the center dot, and then it forms rings around it.”

Ticks bear many diseases, not just Lyme.

“The general rule with tick-borne diseases is you’ll end up most commonly fever, chills, muscle aches,” DeWoody said.

You also may experience fatigue. These symptoms will not show up right away. Sometimes they show up several days to several months after the bite.

The earlier you head to the doctors after getting a bit, the better.

It is the diseases ticks carry that led A.T. Still University to partner up with MDC for a two year study.

“We’re trying to find out, in terms of species, what exactly is here in Missouri, where it’s at, the prevalence of species, and more information on the diseases they are carrying,” Skalicky said.

If you find a tick on yourself, pull it straight off.

“Get a firm grip. Try to pull it straight off, don’t try to squish it when it’s still attached cause it could squish diseases back into your body,” Skalicky said.

After removing the tick, place it in a zip-lock bag with a piece of damp paper towel or moist cotton ball. Seal it up then put it in a second plastic baggie. You want to mail them back with a sample submission form which you can find, print, and fill out by clicking HERE.

Mail the sample in an envelope to:

A.T. Still University

ATTENTION: Deb Hudman -- Dept. of Microbiology & Immunology

800 W. Jefferson St., Kirksville MO 63501.

