Springfield-area business StepNpull to be featured Friday on ‘Shark Tank’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - StepNpull, a manufacturer based in the Springfield, Missouri area, will be featured on an upcoming episode of ABC’s hit reality show, “Shark Tank.”

The company is known for its market-leading foot operated door openers.

The “Shark Tank” episode featuring StepNpull will air Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. CT on KSPR (33-1).

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to appear on ‘Shark Tank,’ which will help us introduce the StepNpull device to even more potential customers,” said StepNpull Co-Founder and CEO Mike Sewell.

Sewell entered the “Shark Tank” to demonstrate how the StepNpull device can help people open doors with their foot to avoid touching public door handles with their hands. Sewell explained the history of the company to potential investors and how the easy-to-install device has exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

StepNpull launched in 2007 by Sewell and two of his former co-workers, Ron Ely and Kelly Coddington.

According to a news release, Sewell had the idea for the device after watching employees at the telecommunications firm where he worked open the bathroom door using paper towels to avoid touching the door handle.

The company noticed growth nearly one year ago in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the moment the pandemic began, our phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” said Sewell. “Everybody is more concerned with stopping the spread of germs. The StepNpull hands-free door opener is one of the best ways to protect the public from spreading germs because people don’t have to touch the same door handles over and over again.”

“Shark Tank” is a critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy® Award-winning reality show that gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals. Entrepreneurs pitch their companies and ideas to a group of “Sharks,” described by ABC as “tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons,” in the hope of convincing one or more of the investors to give them the funding they need to turn their dreams into million-dollar realities.

