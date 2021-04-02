Advertisement

Springfield Easter Sunrise celebration returns to Hammons Field for 15th year

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Signs of Easter are all around us on this Good Friday, including at Hammons Field.

The Springfield ballpark is preparing to host the 15th Annual Greater Springfield Easter Sunrise Celebration on Sunday morning.

Last year, the celebration was cancelled because of the pandemic. Organizers say this year, they are asking everyone to wear a mask, and will space out the seating to keep everyone safe.

“One of the highlights is the trumpeters, they will bee with us again this year 15 years in a row. When the sun is rising, those trumpets begin to blast, it’s a wonderful experience to watch the sun come upon and celebrate the resurrection together, " said Ron Morein, pastor for Oak Grove Assemblies of God.

Gates open at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, and the service begins at 6:45 a.m. The celebration will last about an hour. There is no charge for parking or admission, and the Salvation Army will serve free coffee and hot chocolate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
bright temporary busiiness sign
Illuminated temporary business sign must come down in south Springfield
Police are investigating shots fired into a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night.
Police investigate shots fired into vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night
Springfield City Council
Springfield prepares to move into next phase in ‘Road to Recovery’, city council voting Monday
Businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks looking for workers
Businesses experiencing shortage of workers at the Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Save your ticks for research
Save your ticks! Missouri team is collecting samples for tick research
Samantha Dillbeck Trial/Greene County Courtroom
Judge deciding case against Republic, Mo. babysitter, accused of shaking infant
Good Friday service planned at Hammons Field
Good Friday service planned at Hammons Field
COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 long haulers may see relief following vaccination; Springfield pulmonologist weighs in