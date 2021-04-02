Springfield Easter Sunrise celebration returns to Hammons Field for 15th year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Signs of Easter are all around us on this Good Friday, including at Hammons Field.

The Springfield ballpark is preparing to host the 15th Annual Greater Springfield Easter Sunrise Celebration on Sunday morning.

Last year, the celebration was cancelled because of the pandemic. Organizers say this year, they are asking everyone to wear a mask, and will space out the seating to keep everyone safe.

“One of the highlights is the trumpeters, they will bee with us again this year 15 years in a row. When the sun is rising, those trumpets begin to blast, it’s a wonderful experience to watch the sun come upon and celebrate the resurrection together, " said Ron Morein, pastor for Oak Grove Assemblies of God.

Gates open at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, and the service begins at 6:45 a.m. The celebration will last about an hour. There is no charge for parking or admission, and the Salvation Army will serve free coffee and hot chocolate.

