The Connecting Grounds holds vaccination event for Springfield-area homeless community

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Connecting Grounds in Springfield partnered up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department on Thursday to hold a special COVID-19 vaccination event.

The event was intended to help those without regular access to healthcare, particularly the homeless community. Organizers say it’s a chance to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone.

The Harmony House also hosted a vaccination event Thursday afternoon for survivors of domestic violence.

Another vaccination clinic for the Springfield-area homeless community will take place Monday morning at the O’Reilly Center for Hope on East Dale Street.

City health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine in KY3 Town Hall
COVID-19 TOWN HALL: Experts in southwest Missouri answer your questions on vaccinations
Meat and potatoes
From delicious to disgusting: Why COVID-19 can change your taste and smell
