The Connecting Grounds holds vaccination event for Springfield-area homeless community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Connecting Grounds in Springfield partnered up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department on Thursday to hold a special COVID-19 vaccination event.

The event was intended to help those without regular access to healthcare, particularly the homeless community. Organizers say it’s a chance to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone.

The Harmony House also hosted a vaccination event Thursday afternoon for survivors of domestic violence.

Another vaccination clinic for the Springfield-area homeless community will take place Monday morning at the O’Reilly Center for Hope on East Dale Street.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.