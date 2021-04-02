Tourism pioneer at Lake of the Ozarks dies at the age of 95

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) -Joyce Mace, co-owner of Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry died on Monday.

Mace and her late husband Lee started The Ozark Opry in 1953. Joyce continued to run the show for 20 more years after Lee’s death in 1985.

The couple also operated Indian Burial Cave from 1960 to 1987. Mace was the Grand Marshall for the 67th annual Dogwood Parade in Camdenton in 2017.

The funeral service for Joyce Mace is at noon Friday at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach.

