Advertisement

Tourism pioneer at Lake of the Ozarks dies at the age of 95

Funeral service for Joyce Mace is Friday
Joyce Mace Courtesy: Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
Joyce Mace Courtesy: Hedges-Scott Funeral Home(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) -Joyce Mace, co-owner of Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry died on Monday.

Mace and her late husband Lee started The Ozark Opry in 1953. Joyce continued to run the show for 20 more years after Lee’s death in 1985.

The couple also operated Indian Burial Cave from 1960 to 1987. Mace was the Grand Marshall for the 67th annual Dogwood Parade in Camdenton in 2017.

The funeral service for Joyce Mace is at noon Friday at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bright temporary busiiness sign
Illuminated temporary business sign must come down in south Springfield
Police are investigating shots fired into a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night.
Police investigate shots fired into vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night
Businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks looking for workers
Businesses experiencing shortage of workers at the Lake of the Ozarks
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting
Springfield City Council
Springfield prepares to move into next phase in ‘Road to Recovery’, city council voting Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2015, file photo Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, appears at the...
Critics say scaled-back Arkansas hate crimes bill is a farce
generic
Western Missouri police chief accused of attacking wife with hammer
Iris Franco, right, hugs her mother, Elsa Victorina Franco, at her home, in El Ranchador, Santa...
Immigrants with temporary status have grown deep roots in US
Jin painting his current project, the historic Springfield City Hall.
Ozarks Life: Woody Jin expresses his spirit with the beauty of the Ozarks