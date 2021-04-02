Western Missouri police chief accused of attacking wife with hammer

HOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri police chief has been placed on leave after being arrested on suspicion of attacking his wife with a hammer.

Television station WDAF reports that Holden Police Chief Trent Neal was arrested after police were called about the Tuesday night attack. Authorities say the 29-year-old Neal is suspected hitting his wife in the head with a framing hammer while the pair were in their garage, rendering the woman unconscious.

The woman told investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol that when she regained consciousness, Neal was no longer in the garage, and she called a friend who, in turn, called authorities. Neal has been charged with third-degree domestic assault and faces a court hearing on Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.