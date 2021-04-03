April 2021 Election: Candidates for the mayoral races in Springfield and Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re only a few days away from Election Day.

Missourians will head to the polls Tuesday for the April 2021 municipal election, casting votes on several tax issues, local government amendments and city leaders.

Two of the more prominent races in southwest Missouri include the ones for Springfield and Branson mayor.

Candidates running for both roles include:

SPRINGFIELD - Ken McClure, Marcus Aton

BRANSON - Edd Akers, Karen Best, Larry Milton, Amber Thomsen

Here’s a look at the candidates ahead of both mayoral elections.

SPRINGFIELD

Ken McClure

Ken McClure is the incumbent who was first elected as mayor of Springfield in April 2017. He was reelected in April 2019 and seeks another term in 2021.

McClure was first elected to a Springfield city council seat in April 2015. He is a member of the Missouri Municipal League and also has experience with numerous boards and commissions.

“I have the experience training and the expertise to serve as mayor. I’ve been fortunate to serve since 2017 and I believe that our citizens expect an experienced individual who can deal with that complex issues I have the ability to do that,” McClure told KY3 last week.

On what he hopes to accomplish:

“We’re going to recover strongly from the pandemic. We will emerge stronger than we began. Springfield is resilient. We have such a great opportunity for economic vitality, economic growth, and so many good things going. Our Grant Avenue Parkway, our comprehensive plan, those will be the areas of focus. As we talked about public safety, we are already focused on that as well all those are going to be important as we dress please after the election.”

On Springfield’s crime:

“First, we need to increase starting salaries. That’s a priority so we also look at other issues such as mental health, domestic violence, all of those are contributing to some of our crime. We also look at issues like quality of place and nuisance properties. All of those are going to be part of the overall effort.”

On diversity and equity:

“I have been heavily involved in our diversity and inclusion discussions, and certainly since the George Floyd tragedy last year and even before. Last month, we set up the mayor’s initiative on equality inequity. We are focused on how we change our attitudes in this community. I think that a key area as we’ve talked not just about policy change, but how do we change our culture.”

Marcus Aton

Marcus Aton is challenging Ken McClure for Springfield mayor.

According to his campaign website, Aton is the founding member of Better Block SGF, which promotes more pedestrian-friendly use of urban spaces. He also has experience with a task force through the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and various committee roles.

“I’d like to get in there and try to bring Springfield back to the city like it was when I grew up,” Aton recently told KY3.

On what he hopes to accomplish:

“One of the main things I would like to do after the election, if I’m elected mayor of Springfield, is to build a better relationship between the people and the city council. One of the main issues that I hear people say is they don’t feel like city council is very approachable or very receptive to input, and I think that’s the whole purpose of city council.”

On Springfield’s crime:

“In dealing with Public Safety, the things I’d like to see us do in Springfield regarding crime is work with our police to get them the support they need to tackle the crime. We are like 40 or more officers down, and they’re having a hard time recruiting people because they don’t have competitive pay right now. They’re competing with the surrounding towns that have today that’s almost the same as what we offer, and I think that’s probably the biggest thing get the police better funded.”

On diversity and equity:

“My brother and I are both the sons of an immigrant, and I believe that everyone needs have a voice in this city and this country. We all need to have the same opportunities to chase the American dream.”

BRANSON

Edd Akers

Edd Akers is the incumbent who was first elected as mayor of Branson in April 2019. He seeks another term in April 2021.

Akers, a Kimberling City native, has held several community roles, including leadership positions with the Branson R-4 School District, Skaggs Community Hospital and Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I enjoy public service and enjoy seeing a big picture to help things be better,” Akers recently told KY3. I would hope that people recognize that... what I have helped to do, helped our alderman have the information they need, helped them to see what they need to do to make decisions has helped our city. And I’d like to finish I’ve been robbed of a year because of COVID-19.”

Karen Best

Karen Best, the former mayor of Branson, is making another run. She previously served from 2015-2019.

Best had served as chair of the Missouri Complete Count Committee for Census 2020 since her last term as mayor. Her background includes 20 years in education as a teacher and principal.

“I want my voice to be heard because I feel my voice is the voice of all of our citizens. You have to have someone who has those strong leadership skills of advocacy that can work together with state leaders, federal leaders to get the funding to come back to us,” Best said.

Larry Milton

Larry Milton is challenging incumbent Edd Akers and others for Branson mayor.

Milton has served with the Branson Board of Aldermen in April 2019. His background also includes 25 years as a Branson business owner.

“I plan on having some town hall meetings so the community can have an open informal environment to share their concerns not given just a strict two minutes to address the board,” Milton said on his vision as mayor.

Amber Thomsen

Amber Thomsen is challenging incumbent Edd Akers and others for Branson mayor.

KY3 has previously reached out to Thomsen, but she did not show up for an interview.

All four candidates for Branson mayor shared more about their visions at a recent forum held by BransonU.org.

NOTE: A fifth candidate, Marshall Howden, is also listed in the mayoral race on Branson ballots, but recently withdrew from the race, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News.

