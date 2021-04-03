Advertisement

Arkansas’ active virus cases, hospitalizations decrease

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the COVID-19 vaccination.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported a decrease in active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state reported more than 23,000 more vaccinations.

The Department of Health reported active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have died or recovered, decreased by 40 to 1,684. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state fell by seven to 161.

The state reported three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 5,639.

Overall, the state’s virus cases increased by 144 to 330,753 since the pandemic began.

The state reported 23,640 more virus vaccinations were administered. More than 1.2 million of the 1.7 million vaccine doses allocated to the state have been given so far.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday expanded the vaccine eligibility to everyone in the state 16 and older.

“Let’s all be mindful over Easter that we must continue to guard against the spread of the virus,” Hutchinson said in a statement Friday. “Get a vaccine this weekend because this helps everyone.”

