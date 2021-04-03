Advertisement

Arkansas passes 2 bills aimed to tighten election laws

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., about his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Hutchinson is proposing $50 million in tax cuts in his budget plan. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Apr. 2, 2021
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two separate bills have been approved by the Arkansas House and Senate that would tighten restrictions on absentee ballots and prevent people from lingering near polling places.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, both bills passed on Thursday despite the objection of Rep. Fred Love, a Democrat from Little Rock. He equated the bills to Jim Crow laws.

Proponents of the bills said they aim to increase election integrity and address problems that they say occurred in the state during the 2020 election.

