One dead, five others hurt after crash on Missouri Route 13 near Springfield

Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just north of Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died and five others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just north of Springfield.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Missouri Route 13 near Farm Road 94.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a driver intending to turn left onto Farm Road 94 at a crossover was struck by a vehicle heading southbound on Missouri Route 13.

None of the victims have been identified, but investigators say one woman died from injuries in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

MSHP says the woman who died was traveling with three other people. Two others were involved in the crash from the other car.

There are some traffic delays in the area. Drivers should consider alternate routes if possible while the crash is being investigated.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, MSHP and other authorities have arrived to the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.



