Benches clear during Cardinals game after Reds OF Castellanos exchanges words during HBP, run scored

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier Molina, center, as they scrum with members of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (KY3) - Benches have cleared during the St. Louis Cardinals’ second game of the season.

Players from the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds left the benches after Nick Castellanos scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. The run gave the Reds a 7-2 lead.

After the run, Castellanos exchanged some words with Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford. He was hit by a pitch from Woodford in his previous at-bat and held up the ball he was hit with as he walked to first base.

The benches cleared after Woodford tried to apply a tag on Castellanos during a wild pitch.

This marks the first notable instance of benches clearing since 2010 during a dispute between then Reds’ second baseman Brandon Phillips and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

