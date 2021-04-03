Benches clear during Cardinals game after Reds OF Castellanos exchanges words during HBP, run scored

CINCINNATI (KY3) - Benches have cleared during the St. Louis Cardinals’ second game of the season.

Players from the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds left the benches after Nick Castellanos scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. The run gave the Reds a 7-2 lead.

After the run, Castellanos exchanged some words with Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford. He was hit by a pitch from Woodford in his previous at-bat and held up the ball he was hit with as he walked to first base.

The benches cleared after Woodford tried to apply a tag on Castellanos during a wild pitch.

Things are getting heated at Great American Ball Park.



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/TPyeiR3ngh#STLCards pic.twitter.com/UIxHAZXJMs — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 3, 2021

This marks the first notable instance of benches clearing since 2010 during a dispute between then Reds’ second baseman Brandon Phillips and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.