CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for cruise ship companies.

The conditional sail order is still in place and it’s not saying when operations can resume, but the CDC is providing more technical guidance.

It says companies will have to run practice cruises before inviting paying customers.

They have to include vaccinations and routine testing in their plans.

Cruise companies will also have to report any possible COVID-19 cases every day.

