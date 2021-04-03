Advertisement

Clean Green Springfield “Point of Pride” event is Saturday

Lining the highway, you’ll see all kinds of trash, but thanks to Ozarks Trash Bashers, you’ll see less litter and more yellow trash bags.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield’s new “Clean Green” initiative kicks off with its first event Saturday.

First wave of volunteers begin Clean Green Springfield activities

Small groups of volunteers will begin picking up trash alongside area roadways, participating in a Midtown Neighborhood Cleanup and helping out at a Point-Of-Pride Cleanup at West Meadows on Saturday.

Point-Of-Pride Event!

Citizens may help clean up the new West Meadows Trail and stream section near College Street and Fort Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trail improvements at this brownfields redevelopment area were completed in fall 2020. Ripe with history, West Meadows includes historic Fulbright Spring, the location of one of Springfield’s earliest settlements. The area was also the location of a Union soldier encampment during the Civil War and lies adjacent to historic Route 66.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but drop-in volunteers are welcome! (Register at CleanGreenSGF.com) Volunteers receive a free Clean Green T-shirt and a native plant from Watershed Natives.

PARKING: Limited parking at the trailhead at 304 North Fort Avenue. More parking available at the Route 66 Roadside Park, 1200 W. College Street.

What to Wear: Bring work gloves and wear sturdy shoes. Rubber boots are a good choice for working in the stream areas, but there will be plenty of area to clean up without getting your feet wet. Bring your own water bottle!

