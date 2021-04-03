Crews investigate afternoon fire at Hawthorn Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are investigating a fire Saturday afternoon at Hawthorn Park in west Springfield.

A spokesperson from the Springfield Fire Department tells KY3 the fire appears to be accidental.

Investigators believe at least one child was playing with matches or a lighter, which led to the mulch and playground equipment catching on fire. The fire quickly spread from the mulch to several pieces of equipment on the playground.

Several viewers reached out to KY3 earlier in the afternoon saying they were passing by and noticed the park on fire. Shelby Lynne Shaffer submitted a photo and video to KY3 shortly after 1 p.m.

There are no reported injuries from the fire as of 3 p.m., according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The park is not operable after the fire. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will evaluate the damage and determine when the park can reopen.

The Springfield Fire Department is investigating and reminds children not to play with matches or other devices that may start fires.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

