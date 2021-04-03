Fire damages Branson apartment office, no injuries reported

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - No one was hurt after a fire damaged a Branson apartment office Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the Hamiltonian IV apartments, located in the 400 block of Country Terrace, around 3 a.m. Saturday. The roof of the apartment office caught on fire, in addition to a laundry building connected to the office.

The fire was contained within two hours and most of the damage happened in the attic of the building. The fire appears to be accidental in nature, according to a preliminary review. However, the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The Taney County Ambulance District and Branson Police Department also assisted at the scene while crews worked to put out the fire.

