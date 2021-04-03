Greene County Clerk’s Office collecting absentee ballots on Saturday and Monday ahead of April 6 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Clerk’s office will be open Saturday for residents to submit absentee ballots in the April municipal elections.

The service is meant for voters who can’t make it to the polls on Tuesday, April 6.

The absentee voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Make sure to bring a valid form of ID. The Elections Center building is on North Boonville.

You can also cast an absentee ballot at the same location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

