Laclede County Sheriff discusses new clues in homicide investigation

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County detectives hope new surveillance video helps them solve a homicide that took place on March 22.

Deputies found Eric B. Rodriguez, 46, dead inside the car on Walnut Road near Bass Road. He suffered a gunshot wound prior to the fire. Investigators say Rodriguez was last seen alive at musical festival near Laquey, Mo. on March 20.

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said deputies have been gathering new information for the last few weeks, along with the help of neighboring law enforcement agencies.

“Typical of any homicide case, it’s just a matter of going down certain avenues, exploring areas, eliminating some things,” Sheriff Millsap said Friday.

Millsap said developing information connected them to the Mazda.

”We were able to develop a lead and got some surveillance video from the area,” he said. “And that gave us an idea of what we were looking for as far as at least a vehicle of interest.”

But he said it took some time to even get to that point.

“It’s got a little combination of electronic work and future policing, where you use a lot of media type stuff, as well as door-to-door,” Millsap said. “Knock on the door, ‘did you see something?’ And then discover that maybe somebody had surveillance.”

Millsap said investigators were able to use that particular surveillance video and leads from other law enforcement agencies to sort of piece together a route they suspect the car took.

Investigators believe the driver took State Highway 17 South from the Buckhorn area, then drove along Highway U, State Highway 32, then onto Bass Road and Walnut. All of this based on video from both Pulaski County and Laclede County, Millsap said.

”We’ve had help from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “They’ve been able to help find surveillance video. When you take surveillance video from Laclede county and Pulaski County and put it together, you get a pretty good timeline and pretty good track.”

This puts investigators one step closer in their search for the killer, Millsap said. But the biggest complication is how widespread the search is.

“We’ve been everywhere following leads from Kansas City to the Arkansas border,” he said. ”So the logistics of this investigation are a little different than most of the homicides that are worked because usually they’re centered in your county.”

Millsap said it has also been difficult because Rodriguez was not from the area, nor did he have any affiliations in the area.

The Laclede County Sheriff asks anyone with information relating to this case or the vehicle to call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

