Advertisement

Missouri Senate gun rights bill would create armed volunteers

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri state senator from Joplin wants to create a group of armed volunteers in a move that he says is intended to protect gun ownership.

Sen. Bill White, of Joplin, says the governor could call up the group during large statewide emergencies. White acknowledges the group, which would be called the minutemen of the state, would rarely be used. But he says it would protect gun ownership because the volunteers would use their own guns, ammunition and supplies.

The equipment would become the property of the state, meaning the federal government could not regulate the group. Critics note Missouri already has volunteer state forces, such as the Missouri National Guard.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozark Police Department is looking for this vehicle in connection to a possible kidnapping...
Ozark, Mo. police investigate possible kidnapping Friday, looking for vehicle
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
Health leaders confirm COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) from Greene County resident
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

MSHP: Teen drowns in private pond in Polk County
Mayoral candidates: Ken McClure, Marcus Aton (Springfield); Edd Akers, Karen Best, Larry...
April 2021 Election: Candidates for the mayoral races in Springfield and Branson
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the...
Arkansas’ active virus cases, hospitalizations decrease
Lining the highway, you’ll see all kinds of trash, but thanks to Ozarks Trash Bashers, you’ll...
Clean Green Springfield “Point of Pride” event is Saturday