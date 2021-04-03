Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies from afternoon crash in Republic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has died from injuries after a crash Saturday afternoon in Republic.

The motorcyclist was involved in a collision with another vehicle on U.S. 60 near Harrison Street.

The Republic Police Department has not yet determined the cause of the crash, but is handling the investigation.

All lanes of U.S. 60 have reopened after the crash.

