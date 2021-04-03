Motorcyclist dies from afternoon crash in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has died from injuries after a crash Saturday afternoon in Republic.

The motorcyclist was involved in a collision with another vehicle on U.S. 60 near Harrison Street.

The Republic Police Department has not yet determined the cause of the crash, but is handling the investigation.

All lanes of U.S. 60 have reopened after the crash.

