MSHP: Teen drowns in private pond in Polk County
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 15-year-old boy died Friday night after drowning in a private pond in Polk County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
MSHP did not identify the victim, but says a boy from Halfway, Missouri died in a private pond near Pleasant Hope.
Investigators say the victim fell overboard into the pond and yelled for help, but did not resurface. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, reports six drownings in 2021.
