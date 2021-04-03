WATCH: Trailer released for ‘Space Jam’ sequel, starring LeBron James and Looney Tunes
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KY3) - The first official trailer for the “Space Jam” sequel was released Saturday morning, featuring NBA legend LeBron James and everyone’s favorite “Looney Tunes.”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to premier in theaters on July 16. It will serve as a reboot to the 1996 live-action/animated sports movie “Space Jam” starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes.
WATCH TRAILER HERE:
The new film will be also available to stream on HBO Max for the first 31 days following its theater release.
