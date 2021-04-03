WATCH: Trailer released for ‘Space Jam’ sequel, starring LeBron James and Looney Tunes

(KY3) - The first official trailer for the “Space Jam” sequel was released Saturday morning, featuring NBA legend LeBron James and everyone’s favorite “Looney Tunes.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to premier in theaters on July 16. It will serve as a reboot to the 1996 live-action/animated sports movie “Space Jam” starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

A New Legacy begins 7.16.21 🥕👑 #SpaceJamMovie



Check out the full @SpaceJamMovie official trailer 1 out NOW 👀 pic.twitter.com/H6CZxbCvDR — The SpringHill Co (@TheSpringHillCo) April 3, 2021

The new film will be also available to stream on HBO Max for the first 31 days following its theater release.

