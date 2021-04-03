Advertisement

WATCH: Trailer released for ‘Space Jam’ sequel, starring LeBron James and Looney Tunes

The first official trailer for the “Space Jam” sequel was released Saturday morning, featuring...
The first official trailer for the “Space Jam” sequel was released Saturday morning, featuring NBA legend LeBron James and everyone’s favorite “Looney Tunes.”(Space Jam: A New Legacy (Twitter))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KY3) - The first official trailer for the “Space Jam” sequel was released Saturday morning, featuring NBA legend LeBron James and everyone’s favorite “Looney Tunes.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to premier in theaters on July 16. It will serve as a reboot to the 1996 live-action/animated sports movie “Space Jam” starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

The new film will be also available to stream on HBO Max for the first 31 days following its theater release.

