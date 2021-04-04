Advertisement

April 2021 Election: Candidates for Springfield School Board

Springfield Public Schools
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seven candidates running for the school board of Missouri’s largest school district are up for election.

Voters will select three school board members for Springfield Public Schools in the April 6 municipal election.

The school board is responsible for finalizing a spending plan for the 2021-22 academic year. School board leaders will also evaluate several projects funded by a $168-million bond issue approved in 2019.

Only one incumbent (Jill Patterson) appears on this year’s ballots. All seven candidates are running for a three-year, at-large term.

Here are the candidates running for Springfield Public Schools School Board and their campaign or biography pages:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

