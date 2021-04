(KY3) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden shared well-wishes for Americans celebrating Easter on Sunday.

They also encouraged Americans to get COVID-19 vaccinations as a moral obligation.

WATCH THE MESSAGE:

From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NHPrbFCVt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2021

