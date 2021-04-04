Advertisement

Branson health officials urge safety during Easter weekend activities as COVID-19 numbers decrease

Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall says although coronavirus cases in...
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall says although coronavirus cases in Branson are decreasing, people should still take precautions.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Scoops Ice Cream and Sandwich owner, Brooke Edmey says business slowed down dramatically last year because of the pandemic.

But, almost a year later, Branson has turned around.

”People are really ready to get out. They’ve been cooped up in their homes for a while, and I think they’re realizing that as vaccines are coming out, that they really just need to get back to normal life and just take those steps that make them feel comfortable,” Edmey said.

Edmey said her staff is still working to slow the spread.

”The workers behind the counter are keeping their masks up, washing our hands thoroughly between tasks, we’re making sure people are keeping their masks on until they get their food and sit down,” Edmey said.

Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said, although Coronavirus cases in Branson are decreasing, people should still take precautions.

”COVID is still out there. We’re asking them to continue with the physical distancing, continue wearing face coverings even though we are seeing those low numbers we just want to be sure that everyone that’s coming to visit us and our workforce are being healthy and safe,” Marshall said.

Some retail businesses are also doing their part.

”We do use a lot of cleaning supplies,” Grand Glitz owner, Elizabeth Fletcher said.

Fletcher said her staff is also enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.

”We do allow people to take the clothes try them on leave them in the dressing room so we can fumigate and clean,” Fletcher said.

The Centers for Disease Control said people fully vaccinated can spend Easter indoors with others without wearing a mask.

But, the organization is still urging those who are not yet fully vaccinated to gather outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

