FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Hopping into a perfect Easter day!

Happy Easter! We’re blessed with great weather for today. If you have any early morning Easter services or afternoon egg hunts, you won’t have anything getting in your way.

If you’re heading out early temperatures in the morning will but in the upper 40s. Quickly warming to the upper 60s by the lunch hour. A light jacket will be all you need pre-noon.

Great weather for Easter Sunday (KYTV)

High pressure continues to building and that is bringing warm air into Missouri and Arkansas. Highs will sit in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. Although some areas reaching lower 80s cannot be ruled out.

Great weather for Easter Sunday (KYTV)

Winds won’t be an issue today either. Winds are coming from the southwest and will only be gusting between 15 and 20 mph. Sunny skies will great us today.

For tonight under clear skies will dip down to the 50s.

Monday looks warmer and windier with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s against but winds between 25 and 30mph.

We’ll be under this pattern of ridging and high pressure for a few days before an upper-level trough moves in Tuesday, this will fuel storms. Western Ozarks are under a Slight Risk for severe weather as storms move in Later Tuesday night, forming off of a cold front. Large hail and wind are the main threats in these storms. Because of the potential for a few strong storms Tuesday night into Wednesday has been upgraded to a First Alert Weather Day. Not everyone will see these strong storms.

Storms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday (KYTV)

Depending on how slow or quick-moving the front is, we may be left with some lingering showers and thunderstorms during the day Wednesday and even through the afternoon.

After the storms role out temperatures will gradually improve after the mid-week and rebound to the 70s.