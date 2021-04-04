Greene County voters cast absentee ballots for April municipal election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you can’t make it to the polls, you can cast an absentee ballot. Greene County voters turned out Saturday to cast their absentee ballots for Tuesday’s election.

“It’s just important that if you know you aren’t going to be able to be here on Tuesday that your voice is heard. Local races are no less important than the races we decided last fall,” said Greene county Clerk Shane Scholler.

Greene County residents were able to cast absentee ballots at the Greene County Election Center on Saturday. There is another opportunity Monday if they are unable to make it to the polls on Tuesday.

“If you care about voting for public schools, or for anything in your county or city, then it should be important to you,” said voter Thelma Vanhooser.

“We live in a country that is full of so many different thoughts and opinions and backgrounds and wishes and hopes and dreams and everything we bring to the table. We’re diverse, but we’re still all Americans and we live in this wonderful country. I’ve traveled to Europe and many places and this is still where I want to live because its the greatest,” said voter Jerri Stanley.

In Missouri, a person can vote absentee if they can’t make it to the polls for specific reasons.

“The good thing about this legislation is that it’s in-person. That’s the best way to cast your ballot. We always encourage voters, if you can cast that ballot in-person prior to election day, you know that ballot is going to be counted,” said Scholler.

The Greene County Elections Center located at 1126 N. Booneville Ave. It will be open on Monday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. for absentee voting. In order to cast your vote, you must bring a valid form of ID.

“We just encourage voters to let your voice be heard and make sure we have as many voters come out this coming Tuesday,” said Scholler.

If you would like to cast an absentee ballot you can contact your local election official.

