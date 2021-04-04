Advertisement

Local egg producer donates 280K eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest ahead of Easter

Opal Foods, a local egg producer, made a generous donation to Ozarks Food Harvest ahead of...
Opal Foods, a local egg producer, made a generous donation to Ozarks Food Harvest ahead of Easter.(Ozarks Food Harvest)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Opal Foods, a local egg producer, made a generous donation to Ozarks Food Harvest ahead of Easter.

The Springfield food bank received more than 280,000 eggs from Opal Foods to help provide food-insecure families across the Ozarks with an Easter-themed meal option.

Opal Foods has donated more than 3.6 million eggs since its first annual donation in 2008.

“This donation from Opal is essential for families facing hunger, especially right now in the midst of COVID-19,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “Eggs serve as an excellent source of protein, and they’re so versatile. We’re thankful for Opal and this continued partnership that helps provide eggs to so many of our hunger-relief partners across the Ozarks.”

Opal Foods is a franchisee of Eggland’s Best and produces eggs in Missouri, Colorado and Iowa. The company, headquartered in Neosho, employs over 300 people.

We had an egg-cellent morning, thanks to Opal Foods and our resident Easter Bunny! 🍳 🐰 This generous donation of...

Posted by Ozarks Food Harvest on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
One dead, five others hurt after crash on Missouri Route 13 near Springfield
File image
Motorcyclist dies from afternoon crash in Republic
Crews are investigating a fire Saturday afternoon at Hawthorn Park in Springfield.
Fire damages Hawthorn Park in Springfield, fire chief now says it was intentionally set
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier...
Benches clear during Cardinals’ 9-6 loss to Reds
Missouri Senate gun rights bill would create armed volunteers

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools
April 2021 Election: Candidates for Springfield School Board
The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammate guard Aaron Cook (4) after making a...
Gonzaga defeats UCLA 93-90 in OT thriller, set for NCAA Championship title game with Baylor
Sunny and breezy this Easter
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Hopping into a perfect Easter day!