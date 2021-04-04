Advertisement

Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok

The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a “Missouri Ghost Town.”(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a “Missouri Ghost Town.”

The unfinished resort has become a viral sensation this week. Users like Carrie Jernigan on Tik Tok describe it as spooky and scary. She even showed a map for visitors to see it themselves. Some on social media even posted pictures from the abandoned condos.

Developers broke ground in 2006 on the 900-acre project on State Highway 76 near the Silver Dollar City exit along Table Rock Lake. The $1.6 billion plan included shopping areas, a 390-room resort hotel with the country’s second-largest indoor water park, a golf course, a marina and an Indian history museum in addition to the townhomes or condominiums. Former Governor Matt Blunt even attended the groundbreaking, expressing his excitement about the project.

The banking crisis ended the project’s future. Federal regulators shut down Columbian Bank and Trust in 2008, halting the development. The developers could not get the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to let the project proceed. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office later sued the developers for violating state and federal clean water laws because soil from the excavated areas washed into Table Rock Lake. CLICK HERE for story about legal issues in 2017.

New developers bought the property in 2015. The buildings remain unfinished in plain sight for drivers on State Highway 76.

