Springfield funeral homes prepare for next phase of reopening with council vote on ordinance set for Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City council is expected to vote on an ordinance Monday that would move the city into its next phase of re-opening and remove occupancy restrictions.

During the pandemic, funeral homes have hosted more graveside services and less traditional visitations and funerals.

Clint Mease, the owner of Gorman-Scharpf funeral home, has seen some changes recently. He says, in the last two months of 2020 and January of 2021, his business increased by 15%.

“It was to the point where it was concerning because of how many people were passing away and the stress that it put on the funeral industry, and I believe the hospitals,” Mease says.

Mease says his occupancy max is currently 140 people, but they haven’t come close to seeing that many people at services over the past year.

“We’ve seen that the age group that comes out to services is older, so we have about a third of the people attending funerals that would have typically attended funerals in the past,” Mease says.

Walnut Lawn Funeral Home owner, Ruth Ann Wood-Humiston, says eliminating occupancy restrictions will allow more people to gather and support each other when grieving. However, she says they’ll meet the needs of families if they aren’t comfortable with large gatherings just yet.

“If a family wants more restrictions, of course we will follow what they request because we do still have families that wanna be very cautious about exposure to more people,” Wood-Humiston says.

Options to limit exposure to the virus include live streams of services, which is something Walnut Lawn Funeral Home has used frequently over the last year.

“We have a gathering app that makes it even more professional and stays on the website so families can go and see that at a later time,” Wood-Humiston says.

It’s a service the funeral home plans to continue offering.

“They also know that people are here to support them during times of grieving,” Wood-Humiston says.

Mease says he doesn’t want the community to let its guard down just yet.

“With the variants that are coming in I’m concerned,” Mease says. “We don’t wanna go back to where we were. There’s a time for all of us to pass away but with COVID-19, it took people before their time.”

If city council approves this ordinance, Springfield will move into the next phase of re-opening on April 16.

