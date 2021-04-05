April ballots in the Ozarks show fewer candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The cities of Branson West and Strafford, and Cedar County are just a few places where no one is running for at least one elected position.

We looked at what it takes to get your name on the ballot and what happens if no one is elected. In Springfield, you need a number of signatures on a petition to get on the ballot.

”That’s a great way to serve your community is to serve in a public office.” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

But it’s not always easy to recruit people for the job.

”For the most part, city council, school board, they are essentially elected volunteers.” said professor of Political Science at Drury University Dr. Dan Ponder.

The role of an elected official is not a small one.

”There’s usually less interest in local elections even though what usually happens to us on a day-to-day basis is more directly impacted by what happens in local government.” said Ponder.

To run for local office you must meet age and residency requirements and file for the area you would represent.

”I think its important because sometimes people are dissatisfied with the way laws are passed or decisions are made on their behalf,” said Schoeller.

While the job isn’t always easy, Dr. Ponder says that anyone can do it.

”Obviously someone who has a little more flexibility in their schedule has more time but that doesn’t preclude somebody who has an 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Anybody can do it, it just takes a willingness to carve out some time.” said Ponder

”It’s a great opportunity to be there and be able to take the experience that you’ve had rather that’s through your career or the time period you grew up. There’s a lot of knowledge there that helps make laws better.”

The filing period for Tuesday’s election is closed, but write-in candidates are counted on election day. If no one is elected to a position, it is up to the voting jurisdiction on how they wish to proceed.

