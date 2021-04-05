Advertisement

Arkansas’ active coronavirus cases continue to decrease

Governor Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ active coronavirus cases continued to decrease on Monday as the state reported five new deaths from the virus.

The Department of Health reported active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, decreased by 125 to 1,607. The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,648 since the pandemic began last year.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained unchanged at 145.

Overall, the state’s coronavirus cases increased by 44 to 331,098 total since the pandemic began.

The department said nearly 8,800 additional coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the state. More than 1.2 million of the 1.8 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far.

Arkansas last week expanded its vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

