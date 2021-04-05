Christian County Ambulance District unveils design for new headquarters

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Ambulance District unveiled design plans for their new headquarters facility to be built in Ozark.

In August 2020, the Christian County Ambulance District purchased 4.4 acres in Ozark located at 320 N 20th Street for the facility. The board made the purchase to relocate the south Ozark Headquarters to a more central location in order to better serve the community and provide the best possible response times across Christian County.

The board chose Torgerson Design Partners to oversee the project. A committee formed by CCAD have worked closely with the firm for several months to design a cost effective and up-to-date facility for the district and the community.

The new location will serve as our administrative headquarters and will also host daily operations, along with crew posting, in approximately 12,000 square feet of space. This facility is also designed to provide a large community room for education and special events.

All administrative offices are temporarily located at 393 North 21st Street, Ozark, Mo.

