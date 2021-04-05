Drop in Missouri COVID-19 cases stalls, creates some worry

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After weeks of declining COVID-19 transmissions across Missouri, experts worry that the drop has stalled and caseloads could start to rise again.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the number of new daily cases of the coronavirus peaked in January then began to drop sharply. Missouri’s seven-day average dropped below 500 a day last month, for the first time since the summer. The St. Louis region’s daily average hospital admissions tumbled, too.

Experts note caseloads and hospitalizations have stalled at current levels for about four weeks. Many worry that people are letting their guard down prematurely.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.