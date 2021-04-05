Advertisement

Drop in Missouri COVID-19 cases stalls, creates some worry

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After weeks of declining COVID-19 transmissions across Missouri, experts worry that the drop has stalled and caseloads could start to rise again.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the number of new daily cases of the coronavirus peaked in January then began to drop sharply. Missouri’s seven-day average dropped below 500 a day last month, for the first time since the summer. The St. Louis region’s daily average hospital admissions tumbled, too.

Experts note caseloads and hospitalizations have stalled at current levels for about four weeks. Many worry that people are letting their guard down prematurely.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
One dead, five others hurt after crash on Missouri Route 13 near Springfield
Bring out the feeders! How to help as hummingbirds migrate back to Missouri for spring
File image
Motorcyclist dies from afternoon crash in Republic
Jose Neptali Rivera, 32, will spend the next 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections...
Springfield man sentenced in sex crimes investigation from April 2017

Latest News

Governor Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Arkansas’ active coronavirus cases continue to decrease
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line asks CDC to allow trips from US in July
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
There is growing concern over a COVID-19 variant that is infecting children and young adults.
Growing concern over a COVID-19 variant infecting children and young adults