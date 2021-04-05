Historic Elkland, Mo. church vandalized Easter weekend; sheriff searches for leads

ELKLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck the historic Pleasant View Church in Elkland over the Easter weekend. The vandals damaged a piece of stained-glass more than a century old.

“This church house didn’t do anybody harm,” Archie Rich, president of the church board and longtime member says. “And I can’t understand why they can’t leave it alone.”

Saturday night vandals broke out the stained-glass windows, damaged an antique piano, and made a big mess.

“This was build in the 1800′s,” Jesse Perkins, who’s great great-grandpa built the church says. “I can’t imagine why anybody would do that much less a church.”

Perkins’ family bought the property the church sits on in the late 1800s costing her great-grandpa $1. The building is full of history and memories for those in Elkland, especially the Memorial Day services happening every year. That stopped a few years ago after the building was deemed unsafe.

The church holds importance for those who live in the town.

“Everybody around here looks at this church and uses it as a landmark.” Roger Herman, longtime Elkland resident says. “It’s like the sun coming up in the east. It’s just always been here.”

This isn’t the first time vandals struck the church. They have damaged the church three or four times over the past few years.

Perkins returned to the church Monday to clean up the piece of history important to many in Elkland.

“Even if you replace it you’re not replacing this history that was here,” Herman says.

