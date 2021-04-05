Advertisement

Howell County investigators identify human remains found near West Plains, Mo.

(Gray Image Bank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains found in March near West Plains.

Investigators identified the human remains as David Clark, 35, of West Plains.

Investigators say someone found the bones in a wooded area near State Highway 17 on March 9. They do not know how Clark died. The state is conducting more testing on the bones.

