Howell County investigators identify human remains found near West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains found in March near West Plains.

Investigators identified the human remains as David Clark, 35, of West Plains.

Investigators say someone found the bones in a wooded area near State Highway 17 on March 9. They do not know how Clark died. The state is conducting more testing on the bones.

