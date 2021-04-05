Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two skinny dogs found running loose

This German Shepherd mix was found running with a Golden Lab mix
This German Shepherd mix was found running with a Golden Lab mix(KYTV)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a lost dog duo.

A little German Shepherd mix had a friend with her, when animal control was called to pick her up.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “she was found running loose in the 500 block of west Calhoun with a skinny little Lab mix, a male. Someone in the area thought they might have known the owners but they weren’t certain.”

The German Shepherd mix is small, only about 35 pounds, but she is full grown and looks mostly like a Shepherd. They think she’s about four or five years old.

Her companion is a Golden lab mix. Both of them are on the skinny side, especially the Lab, so they might have been on the run for awhile.

They also have not been fixed and didn’t have a chip or tags. But the Lab mix is wearing a lime green nylon collar.

If you recognize either of these dogs or know where they belong, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. The instructions on how to do that are pinned right at the top of the page. And, if you click on photos, you’ll find all of the photo albums so you can search for any matches.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

