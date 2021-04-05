Searchers recover body of woman who slipped into Gasconade River

NEAR DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms a body found downstream in the Gasconade River in Pulaski County is a woman reported missing.

Mariah Murrell disappeared in the river after slipping along the bank on March 26. She fell into the river near Crocker, Mo. Investigators say there was a swift current at the time of the fall.

Searchers found her body about two miles downstream from the Schlicht Spring Access.

